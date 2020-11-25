Troy Timmons, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Troy Timmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Troy Timmons, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Troy Timmons, LPC is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
7460 Golden Pond Pl Ste 100-200, Amarillo, TX 79121
Directions
(806) 379-8282
Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always made me feel like there was hope in this world, he made me feel like I could talk to someone when things weren’t always the best,100/10 would recommend to anyone.
About Troy Timmons, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1558406835
Frequently Asked Questions
Troy Timmons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Troy Timmons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Troy Timmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Troy Timmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Troy Timmons.
