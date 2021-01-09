Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Hagen, DC
Overview
Dr. Troy Hagen, DC is a Chiropractor in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Dr. Hagen works at
Locations
-
1
Troy Alan Hagen Inc.2602 7TH ST, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 345-1884
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagen?
Very patient, listens, and explains things well. Does not try to put you on a return visit schedule. Comeback when it hurts
About Dr. Troy Hagen, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1982729398
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.