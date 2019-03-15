Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedinghaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD is an Optometrist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Bedinghaus works at
Locations
-
1
Lakewood Family Eye Care11151 State Road 70 E, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 739-5959Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedinghaus?
Doctor saw me on an emergency basis. Affable and very conscientious. A lovely man and an excellent physician.
About Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD
- Optometry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831194075
Education & Certifications
- The Eye Institute
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedinghaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedinghaus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedinghaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedinghaus works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedinghaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedinghaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedinghaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedinghaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.