See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD

Optometry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD is an Optometrist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Bedinghaus works at Vision Source, Lakewood Ranch, FL in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Family Eye Care
    11151 State Road 70 E, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 739-5959
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Eye Drops
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Eye Drops
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bedinghaus?

    Mar 15, 2019
    Doctor saw me on an emergency basis. Affable and very conscientious. A lovely man and an excellent physician.
    — Mar 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bedinghaus to family and friends

    Dr. Bedinghaus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bedinghaus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD.

    About Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831194075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Eye Institute
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedinghaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedinghaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedinghaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedinghaus works at Vision Source, Lakewood Ranch, FL in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bedinghaus’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedinghaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedinghaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedinghaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedinghaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.