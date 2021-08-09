Dr. Begotka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tristan Begotka, OD
Dr. Tristan Begotka, OD is an Optometrist in Kenosha, WI.
Regner Family Vision Clinic S.c.4014 77th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 694-9103
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have never been more pleased with my vision. Dr. Begotka took the time and got it right. Am very pleased and would highly recommend.
Dr. Begotka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Begotka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Begotka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Begotka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Begotka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Begotka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.