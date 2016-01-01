See All Social Workers in Hot Springs, AR
Trisha Willis, LCSW

Social Work
Trisha Willis, LCSW is a Social Worker in Hot Springs, AR. 

Trisha Willis works at Karen Bozeman LCSW in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Karen Bozeman LCSW
    1401 Malvern Ave Ste 110, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 547-8948
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Trisha Willis, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619298817
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Trisha Willis, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trisha Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Trisha Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Trisha Willis works at Karen Bozeman LCSW in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Trisha Willis’s profile.

    Trisha Willis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trisha Willis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

