Trisha Seilhan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Trisha Seilhan, LPC
Overview
Trisha Seilhan, LPC is a Counselor in Jennings, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 108 5th St, Jennings, LA 70546 Directions (337) 368-8501
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Trisha Seilhan?
About Trisha Seilhan, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376936716
Frequently Asked Questions
Trisha Seilhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trisha Seilhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trisha Seilhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Seilhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Seilhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.