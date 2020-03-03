Dr. Ross Baraket has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trisha Ross Baraket, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Trisha Ross Baraket, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Ross Baraket works at
Locations
Brevard Health Alliance2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 241-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross is a wonderful psychologist. She is genuinely caring and kind. Yes, she sees patients at only half hour intervals but this is not her doing, I'm sure. It is simply the way the practice she works for is set up. She makes excellent use of that time, however. Our family thinks she's wonderful.
About Dr. Trisha Ross Baraket, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275837924
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross Baraket accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross Baraket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross Baraket. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross Baraket.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross Baraket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross Baraket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.