Dr. Trisha Ross Baraket, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Trisha Ross Baraket, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. 

Dr. Ross Baraket works at Brevard Health Alliance in Melbourne, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brevard Health Alliance
    2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 241-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Dr. Ross is a wonderful psychologist. She is genuinely caring and kind. Yes, she sees patients at only half hour intervals but this is not her doing, I'm sure. It is simply the way the practice she works for is set up. She makes excellent use of that time, however. Our family thinks she's wonderful.
    — Mar 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Trisha Ross Baraket, PSY.D
    About Dr. Trisha Ross Baraket, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275837924
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Baraket has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross Baraket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross Baraket works at Brevard Health Alliance in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ross Baraket’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross Baraket. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross Baraket.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross Baraket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross Baraket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

