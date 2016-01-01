Trisha Lemay is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trisha Lemay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Trisha Lemay
Offers telehealth
Overview
Trisha Lemay is a Neurology Specialist in Easton, MD.
Trisha Lemay works at
Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group-Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 102, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 770-5250
-
2
UM Shore Medical Group-Diabetes and Endocrinogy at Dorchester400 Byrn St Apt B, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 224-0448
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Ratings & Reviews
About Trisha Lemay
- Neurology
- English
- 1154721231
Frequently Asked Questions
Trisha Lemay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Trisha Lemay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trisha Lemay works at
