Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trisha Kalamaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP
Overview
Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL.
Trisha Kalamaras works at
Locations
-
1
LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Pine Island Rd1682 Ne Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 310-5166
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Trisha Kalamaras?
The nurse did on line research to answer a specific medical question that I had.
About Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1093967580
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Trisha Kalamaras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Trisha Kalamaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trisha Kalamaras works at
47 patients have reviewed Trisha Kalamaras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trisha Kalamaras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Kalamaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Kalamaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.