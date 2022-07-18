See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Trisha Davis, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Trisha Davis, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Trisha Davis, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Trisha Davis works at ProMedica Physicians Neurology in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Webb, NP
Ashley Webb, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Neurology
    2130 W Central Ave Ste 101-103, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Trisha Davis?

    Jul 18, 2022
    Provided excellent care and much needed relief until further testing could be done
    Cathy Jones — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Trisha Davis, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Trisha Davis, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Trisha Davis to family and friends

    Trisha Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Trisha Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Trisha Davis, CNP.

    About Trisha Davis, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144768946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trisha Davis, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trisha Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Trisha Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Trisha Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Trisha Davis works at ProMedica Physicians Neurology in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Trisha Davis’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Trisha Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trisha Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Trisha Davis, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.