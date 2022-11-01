Trisha Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Trisha Burns, ARPN
Overview
Trisha Burns, ARPN is a Nurse Practitioner in JONESBORO, AR.
Trisha Burns works at
Locations
St Bernards Behavioral Health2712 E Johnson Ave, JONESBORO, AR 72405 Directions (870) 207-2700
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Trisha Burns is the best mental health nurse practitioner hands down. She is careful as to what she prescribes. I never felt like a quinea pig as so many patients do feel when they are trying to get their meds in the right place. She is kind with a great sence of humor. She is a good listener and I ALWAYS felt heard. Unfortunately, she left St. Bernard's, however I am trying to get on with her at Alliviant. The only thing stopping me is MY insurance. I would recommend her to anyone seeking true therapy and a new way to live. I'm fighting with my insurance company so I can see her again as a patient.
About Trisha Burns, ARPN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639654213
