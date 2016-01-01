Trisha Broadright, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trisha Broadright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Trisha Broadright, LPC
Offers telehealth
Trisha Broadright, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX.
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (302) 252-5277Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychotherapy
- English
Trisha Broadright accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Trisha Broadright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Broadright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Broadright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.