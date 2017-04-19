Trinidad Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Trinidad Rodriguez, LPC
Overview
Trinidad Rodriguez, LPC is a Counselor in San Marcos, TX.
Locations
- 1 705 W Hopkins St Ste 113, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 396-7170
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Trini through the Texas State University Employee Assistant Program - Bobcat Balance. All employees are entitled to 5 counseling sessions per issue. I highly recommend it. Trini is wonderful and she uses her multicultural experience and skills to quickly help you resolve your issues. If you are a part of a marginalized group whether sex, race, or any other she is very warm and welcoming. She is open and positive. I adore her. We were able to help me overcome my obstacle in 3 meets.
About Trinidad Rodriguez, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1588771208
