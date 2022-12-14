See All Nurse Practitioners in Bridgman, MI
Tringo Dessie, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tringo Dessie, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bridgman, MI. They graduated from Chamberlin University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Tringo Dessie works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI with other offices in Coloma, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    9625 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI 49106
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Spectrum Health Lakeland Primary Care, Coloma
    6701 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2022
    SHE IS PLEASANT, ATTENTIVE AND KNOWLEDGEABLE..
    LINDA — Dec 14, 2022
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326695552
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlin University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tringo Dessie, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tringo Dessie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tringo Dessie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tringo Dessie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Tringo Dessie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tringo Dessie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tringo Dessie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tringo Dessie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

