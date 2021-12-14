Trina Singleterry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Trina Singleterry
Offers telehealth
Trina Singleterry is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I absolutely LOVE Dr.Singleterry. I recommend her to anyone who needs a GREAT, passionate, empathetic psychiatrist.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417487547
