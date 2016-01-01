See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Berea, KY
Trina Mattingly, APRN

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (3)
Overview

Trina Mattingly, APRN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Berea, KY. 

Trina Mattingly works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    305 Estill St Fl 4, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)

About Trina Mattingly, APRN

Specialties
  • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1316993165
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Berea

