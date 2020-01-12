Trina Corley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trina Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Trina Corley, APRN
Overview
Trina Corley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Trina Corley works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Family Medical211 Donelson Pike Ste 113, Nashville, TN 37214 Directions (615) 306-1626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Trina Corley?
Trina Corley helped save my life. Every other place I've been has treated me with less than half the care that Trina Corley and her assistant Carrie has given me.
About Trina Corley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639302334
Frequently Asked Questions
Trina Corley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Trina Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trina Corley works at
16 patients have reviewed Trina Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trina Corley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trina Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trina Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.