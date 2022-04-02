See All Psychologists in Paramus, NJ
Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP Icon-share Share Profile

Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP

Psychology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP is a Psychologist in Paramus, NJ. 

Triesha Gayle-Lawson works at Family Psychiatry & Therapy in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatry & Therapy
    37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 977-2890

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 02, 2022
I have had such a great experience with Dr. Triesha. She is a great listener, extremely helpful, and great at communicating and explaining things.
S. M. — Apr 02, 2022
About Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699916734
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Triesha Gayle-Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Triesha Gayle-Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Triesha Gayle-Lawson works at Family Psychiatry & Therapy in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Triesha Gayle-Lawson’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Triesha Gayle-Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Triesha Gayle-Lawson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Triesha Gayle-Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Triesha Gayle-Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

