Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP is accepting new patients.
Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP is a Psychologist in Paramus, NJ.
Triesha Gayle-Lawson works at
Locations
Family Psychiatry & Therapy37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 977-2890
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Triesha Gayle-Lawson?
I have had such a great experience with Dr. Triesha. She is a great listener, extremely helpful, and great at communicating and explaining things.
About Triesha Gayle-Lawson, ANP
Frequently Asked Questions
Triesha Gayle-Lawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Triesha Gayle-Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Triesha Gayle-Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Triesha Gayle-Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Triesha Gayle-Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.