Overview

Tricia Sauer, BSC is a Dietitian in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Dietetics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from State University College At Buffalo.



Tricia Sauer works at Buffalo Nutrition and Dietetics, PLLC in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.