Tricia Neu, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tricia Neu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tricia Neu, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tricia Neu, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, OH.
Tricia Neu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monroe Medical Center35 Overbrook Dr Ste 100, Monroe, OH 45050 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tricia Neu?
Great experience. Tricia was knowledgeable, professional and genuinely friendly.
About Tricia Neu, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1629569629
Frequently Asked Questions
Tricia Neu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tricia Neu using Healthline FindCare.
Tricia Neu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tricia Neu works at
57 patients have reviewed Tricia Neu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Neu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Neu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Neu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.