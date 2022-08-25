See All Family Doctors in Monroe, OH
Tricia Neu, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Tricia Neu, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tricia Neu, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, OH. 

Tricia Neu works at Monroe Medical Center in Monroe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monroe Medical Center
    35 Overbrook Dr Ste 100, Monroe, OH 45050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Atrium Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tricia Neu?

    Aug 25, 2022
    Great experience. Tricia was knowledgeable, professional and genuinely friendly.
    — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tricia Neu, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Tricia Neu, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tricia Neu to family and friends

    Tricia Neu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tricia Neu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tricia Neu, FNP.

    About Tricia Neu, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629569629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tricia Neu, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tricia Neu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tricia Neu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tricia Neu works at Monroe Medical Center in Monroe, OH. View the full address on Tricia Neu’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Tricia Neu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Neu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Neu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Neu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tricia Neu, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.