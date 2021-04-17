See All Counselors in Auburn, NY
Tricia Exner-Dennis, LMHC

Counseling
Tricia Exner-Dennis, LMHC is a Counselor in Auburn, NY. 

Tricia Exner-Dennis works at Tricia Dennis Lmhc Ncc Counseling Services LLC in Auburn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tricia Dennis Lmhc Ncc Counseling Services LLC
    128 Grant Ave, Auburn, NY 13021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 730-2690

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 17, 2021
Trisha has been amazing with my children. She has taught them skills to cope with their anxiety and this has been life changing. She has always been their for us when we need her. My children are comfortable sharing with her.
About Tricia Exner-Dennis, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548770431
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tricia Exner-Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tricia Exner-Dennis works at Tricia Dennis Lmhc Ncc Counseling Services LLC in Auburn, NY. View the full address on Tricia Exner-Dennis’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Tricia Exner-Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Exner-Dennis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Exner-Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Exner-Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

