Tricia Exner-Dennis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tricia Exner-Dennis, LMHC
Overview
Tricia Exner-Dennis, LMHC is a Counselor in Auburn, NY.
Tricia Exner-Dennis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tricia Dennis Lmhc Ncc Counseling Services LLC128 Grant Ave, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 730-2690
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tricia Exner-Dennis?
Trisha has been amazing with my children. She has taught them skills to cope with their anxiety and this has been life changing. She has always been their for us when we need her. My children are comfortable sharing with her.
About Tricia Exner-Dennis, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1548770431
Frequently Asked Questions
Tricia Exner-Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tricia Exner-Dennis works at
6 patients have reviewed Tricia Exner-Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Exner-Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Exner-Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Exner-Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.