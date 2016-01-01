Dr. Trevor Steidley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steidley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Steidley, OD
Overview
Dr. Trevor Steidley, OD is an Optometrist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Steidley works at
Locations
Steidley & Ito Optometry100 N D St, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 782-0766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Eye Service
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Trevor Steidley, OD
- Optometry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508074006
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steidley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steidley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steidley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steidley speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steidley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steidley.
