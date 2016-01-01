See All Neurologists in Hickory, NC
Trenton Timmer, PA-C

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Trenton Timmer, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Hickory, NC. 

Trenton Timmer works at Neurology Associates in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates PA
    1985 Tate Blvd SE Ste 600, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 328-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frye Regional Medical Center
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Trenton Timmer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003444654
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trenton Timmer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trenton Timmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Trenton Timmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Trenton Timmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Trenton Timmer works at Neurology Associates in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Trenton Timmer’s profile.

    Trenton Timmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trenton Timmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trenton Timmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trenton Timmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

