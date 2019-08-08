Trent Tilby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Trent Tilby, MFCC
Overview
Trent Tilby, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Turlock, CA.
Locations
- 1 125 N Broadway Ste 2H, Turlock, CA 95380 Directions (209) 605-9280
Ratings & Reviews
I took my teenage daughter to two other counselors, with poor results, before a friend recommended Trent. My husband and I were very happy from the start. Before he met with my daughter, we scheduled a visit so that he could explain his policies and we could talk candidly with him about our concerns for our daughter. She enjoys talking with him and she definitely trusts him. A few times I have joined their sessions to discuss issues we are having at home. I feel Trent addresses the issues very well and does so in a very non threatening manner. I would definitely recommend him as a counselor.
About Trent Tilby, MFCC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
