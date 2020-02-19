See All Family Doctors in Valley City, ND
Trent Bitz, APRN

Trent Bitz, APRN

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Trent Bitz, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley City, ND. They completed their residency with Sanford Health - Fargo

Trent Bitz works at Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic in Valley City, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic
    132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Trent Bitz, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1740576115
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sanford Health - Fargo
    Internship
    • Sanford Health - Fargo
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trent Bitz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trent Bitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Trent Bitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Trent Bitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Trent Bitz works at Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic in Valley City, ND. View the full address on Trent Bitz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Trent Bitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trent Bitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trent Bitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trent Bitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

