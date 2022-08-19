Dr. Travis Taylor, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Taylor, OD
Overview
Dr. Travis Taylor, OD is an Optometrist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University School of Optometry.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 338 Hawthorne Ave NE Ste 200, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 585-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Family Focus Eye Care for approximately 5 years. They give the greatest care and make sure all your needs are met. Their new building is absolutely stunning and I am looking forward to their future services!
About Dr. Travis Taylor, OD
- Optometry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1881855708
Education & Certifications
- Pacific University School of Optometry
- Brigham Young University - Idaho
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor speaks Portuguese.
388 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
