Dr. Travis Taylor, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Taylor, OD
Overview
Dr. Travis Taylor, OD is an Optometrist in South Charleston, WV.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Taylor Eye Associates Pllc415 D ST, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 744-1303
-
2
Taylor Eye Associates Pllc Dba Nitro Eye Care3802 38th St, Nitro, WV 25143 Directions (304) 755-4341
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Quick, kind and most of all, the most accurate prescription I have ever had. Recommended!
About Dr. Travis Taylor, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1134110851
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.