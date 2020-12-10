See All Chiropractors in Franklin, TN
Dr. Travis Morgan, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Travis Morgan, DC is a Chiropractor in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Morgan works at Advanced Health and Wellness Chiropractic in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Health and Wellness Chiropractic
    2001 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 905-0120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Back Pain
Biceps Tendinitis
Active Release Technique
Back Pain
Biceps Tendinitis
Cervical Herniated Disc
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Cold Laser Therapy
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Headache
Hip Pain
Knee Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Lower Extremity Trauma
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Migraine
Neck Pain
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Nutritional Counseling
Nutritional Supplementation
Rehabilitation Therapy
Sciatica
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
TMJ
Trigger Point Therapy
Weight Loss
Weight Loss Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cofinity
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2020
    I was in severe pain when I called and he said to meet him at his office ( day before a holiday )! I could barely walk I was in so much pain. He worked with me, threw every option of treatment he could do to get me out of pain, I did not miss one day of work. I am now pain free, I am a Dental Hygienist and I was so afraid I would have to change careers. So very Thankful for Dr Morgan
    Edie Schwetz — Dec 10, 2020
    About Dr. Travis Morgan, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467782409
    Education & Certifications

    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    • Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Morgan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Advanced Health and Wellness Chiropractic in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

