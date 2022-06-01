See All Family Doctors in Bainbridge, IN
Travis McPike, NPC

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Travis McPike, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bainbridge, IN. 

Travis McPike works at Bainbridge Clinic in Bainbridge, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge Clinic
    1152 E US HIGHWAY 36, Bainbridge, IN 46105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Jun 01, 2022
Travis is my husband's physician/NP. He is thorough, knowledgeable, and always helpful. He is also extremely responsive to emails and phone messages which is awesome for a physician/NP.
J. - Roachdale, IN — Jun 01, 2022
About Travis McPike, NPC

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1356814982
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

