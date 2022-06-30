See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Travis Jones, OD

Optometry
5 (90)
Overview

Dr. Travis Jones, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Jones works at Willis Knighton Hyperbarics in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Willis Knighton Hyperbarics
    2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-5901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetic Eye Exam
Eye Test
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Eye and Vision Examination Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Jones was very patient explained the results from the exams and listened to the questions I had overall wonderful experience and he will be the OPTHAMOLOGIST that I choose from now on
    Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Travis Jones, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720464878
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education

