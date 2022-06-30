Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Jones, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Jones, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Willis Knighton Hyperbarics2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 212-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones was very patient explained the results from the exams and listened to the questions I had overall wonderful experience and he will be the OPTHAMOLOGIST that I choose from now on
About Dr. Travis Jones, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1720464878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.