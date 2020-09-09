Travis Fultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Travis Fultz, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Travis Fultz, PSY is a Psychologist in Montclair, CA.
Travis Fultz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Montclair Hospital Medical Center5000 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 625-5411
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Travis Fultz?
Dr. Fultz is great! Every time I have a session with him I feel so much better after. He really has helped me see sides of situations that I hadn't considered before which is super helpful in my healing journey.
About Travis Fultz, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1831171388
Frequently Asked Questions
Travis Fultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Travis Fultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Travis Fultz works at
9 patients have reviewed Travis Fultz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Travis Fultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Travis Fultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Travis Fultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.