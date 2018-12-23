Travis Callender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Travis Callender, ARNP
Overview
Travis Callender, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA.
Travis Callender works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Madrona Medical Groupps4545 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 738-2200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Travis Callender?
He is a very gentle, caring professional. He listens well and explains the details of my care well. He puts me at ease.
About Travis Callender, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508289521
Frequently Asked Questions
Travis Callender accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Travis Callender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Travis Callender works at
3 patients have reviewed Travis Callender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Travis Callender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Travis Callender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Travis Callender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.