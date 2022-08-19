See All Chiropractors in Tulsa, OK
Overview

Dr. Travis Bradley, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.

Dr. Bradley works at Eastern Oklahoma Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Oklahoma Wellness Center
    8556 E 101st St Ste H, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 615-3433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Low Back Procedure
Lower Back Injuries
Headache
Low Back Procedure
Lower Back Injuries

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Travis Bradley, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    NPI Number
    • 1417031758
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Bradley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley works at Eastern Oklahoma Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bradley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.