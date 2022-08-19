Dr. Travis Bradley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Bradley, DC
Overview
Dr. Travis Bradley, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
-
1
Eastern Oklahoma Wellness Center8556 E 101st St Ste H, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 615-3433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
After a recommendation from my son, I’ve been a patient of Dr. Bradley for several years. He’s always personable, upbeat and addresses whatever problems you are having. He never disappoints!
About Dr. Travis Bradley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1417031758
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.