Travis Baird, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Travis Baird, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Locations
1
National Spine & Pain Centers - Glen Burnie1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 301, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-8315Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Travis is a pain management subject matter expert, who cares about his patients. I suffer from over 17 years of severe chronic back pain and have been bounced from pain provider to pain provider for years. It wasn’t until I came to National Spine & Pain Center in Glen Burnie, MD, and started working with Travis that I finally found a pain advocate; someone who actually gave a damn about how I was feeling. Travis routinely goes the extra mile for his patients and advocates for their well-being and overall quality of life. He is personable, dedicated, trustworthy, and has a great understanding for how chronic pain impacts both those who suffer from it and those who are around them (family, friends, etc.). Chronic Pain is a difficult condition to live with, until I met Travis I never had a provider and advocate who pushes for his patients care like he does. I HIGHLY recommend Travis to anyone who suffers from pain and needs a pain management provider - you will not regret your decision!
About Travis Baird, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235548314
Frequently Asked Questions
