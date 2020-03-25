See All Nurse Practitioners in North Las Vegas, NV
Trang Truong, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Trang Truong, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Trang Truong works at Velazquez Pain Relief Center in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Velazquez Pain Relief Center
    1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 317, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 960-4150
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2020
    Very nice and comfortable to speak with. She is soft spoken and looks at you while in conversation. To me that's huge, she is actually engaged in your time with her. I'm more of a hermit and don't like meeting new people, but she was easy to get comfortable speaking with. Thank you.
    — Mar 25, 2020
    About Trang Truong, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588908677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trang Truong, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trang Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Trang Truong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Trang Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Trang Truong works at Velazquez Pain Relief Center in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Trang Truong’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Trang Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trang Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trang Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trang Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

