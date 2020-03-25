Trang Truong, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trang Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Trang Truong, NP
Overview
Trang Truong, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Trang Truong works at
Locations
-
1
Velazquez Pain Relief Center1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 317, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 960-4150
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Trang Truong?
Very nice and comfortable to speak with. She is soft spoken and looks at you while in conversation. To me that's huge, she is actually engaged in your time with her. I'm more of a hermit and don't like meeting new people, but she was easy to get comfortable speaking with. Thank you.
About Trang Truong, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588908677
Frequently Asked Questions
Trang Truong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Trang Truong accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Trang Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trang Truong works at
2 patients have reviewed Trang Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trang Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trang Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trang Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.