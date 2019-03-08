Dr. Tran Ngo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tran Ngo, DC
Overview
Dr. Tran Ngo, DC is a Chiropractor in Westminster, CA.
Dr. Ngo works at
Locations
Phuc Dang Nguyen M.d Inc.7901 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 893-0882
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ngo treated my elderly Mother with respect, kindness and professional manners. My Mother pain of neck, shoulder, back to feet are healed amazingly. His medical knowledge is beyond the chiropractic adjustment. His royal treatments are also generous with extra time for her. I treasured each minute spent during her visits. I can not repay enough thank for his tender care of my mother. Dr. Tran, I wish you will receive many blessings. Kim from Marlton, NJ, March 2019
About Dr. Tran Ngo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ngo works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.