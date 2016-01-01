See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Tran Lyons

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Tran Lyons is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Tran Lyons works at First Person Care Clinic in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    First Person Care Clinic
    200 E Horizon Dr Ste A, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 381-5858
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1699217232
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Tran Lyons is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tran Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tran Lyons accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tran Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tran Lyons works at First Person Care Clinic in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Tran Lyons’s profile.

    Tran Lyons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tran Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tran Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tran Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

