See All Physicians Assistants in Norman, OK
Tracy Toft, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Tracy Toft, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tracy Toft, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Norman, OK. 

Tracy Toft works at Gerardo Myrin, MD in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Karri Wiley, PA-C
Karri Wiley, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Kent Bays, PA
Kent Bays, PA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    INTEGRIS Family Care Norman
    700 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 364-0555
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tracy Toft?

    Apr 29, 2021
    Tracy is always super helpful in answering all of my questions, she really sets my mind at ease and I feel she goes the extra mile to make sure I am well cared for.
    — Apr 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tracy Toft, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Tracy Toft, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tracy Toft to family and friends

    Tracy Toft's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tracy Toft

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tracy Toft, PA-C.

    About Tracy Toft, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831429257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Toft, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Toft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Toft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Toft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Tracy Toft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Toft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Toft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Toft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tracy Toft, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.