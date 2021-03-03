Tracy Striley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Striley, LPC
Tracy Striley, LPC is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX.
Mary S Strong Creative Community Counseling719 S Austin St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 206-3960
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Tracy is a awesome therapist, she is very down to earth and real, I can say I wouldn’t be where I am today if she wasn’t there to help me in my journey. I highly recommend her to anyone seeking help.
- Counseling
- English
- 1407298094
