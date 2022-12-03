Tracy Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Smith, PA-C
Overview
Tracy Smith, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Tracy Smith works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Tracy was extremely friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful.
About Tracy Smith, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1902911449
Tracy Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tracy Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Tracy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Tracy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Smith.
