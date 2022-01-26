Tracy Short, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Short, PA
Tracy Short, PA is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Country Club Medical Center LLC8041 N Mesa St Ste B2, El Paso, TX 79932 Directions (915) 307-3416
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
managed to get comprehensive treatment thanks to Ms Short, as previous endocrinologist did not provide treatment, education and was often rescheduling me. with this clinic i was able to get back to normal ranges and have felt better since being treated here.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316957178
- University Of Nebraska
Tracy Short has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Short accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Tracy Short. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Short.
