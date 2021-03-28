Tracy Sexton is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Sexton
Overview
Tracy Sexton is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Counseling, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada, Las Veg.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5820 S Pecos Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 524-7582
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Tracy was recommended to me by my sister-in-law and I just love her. She is so easy to talk to and has endless patience and understanding. She is so positive and encouraging and helps me to believe in myself. I would recommend her to anyone needing a cognitive behavioral therapist.
About Tracy Sexton
- Counseling
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada, Las Veg
- Lebanon Valley College
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Sexton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Sexton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tracy Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Sexton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Sexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Sexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.