Tracy Schultz, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tracy Schultz, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chattanooga, TN.
Tracy Schultz works at
Locations
Behavioral Health Associates P C.6216 Airpark Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-0024Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Tracy in an amazing provider who listens intently to understand presenting issues. She takes the time for follow-up calls and always validates my concerns. Her wisdom and therapy is insightful and life-giving.
About Tracy Schultz, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982643649
Tracy Schultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Schultz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tracy Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.