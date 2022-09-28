Tracy Redmond, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Redmond, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Phoenix and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 696-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Florida Cardiology2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 106, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Florida Cardiology Physicians LLC8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We were patients for quite a few years. She was the one who realized I'd had a stroke, kidney stone blockage etc. She is an excellent diagnostician. Kind beyond measure and the best we've ever had!
- University of Phoenix
Tracy Redmond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Redmond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Tracy Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Redmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Redmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Redmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.