Tracy Redmond, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tracy Redmond, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Phoenix and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.

Tracy Redmond works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Medical Specialists
    4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 696-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    West Florida Cardiology
    2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 106, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 969-7979
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    West Florida Cardiology Physicians LLC
    8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 969-7979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2022
    We were patients for quite a few years. She was the one who realized I'd had a stroke, kidney stone blockage etc. She is an excellent diagnostician. Kind beyond measure and the best we've ever had!
    Lillian Roschel — Sep 28, 2022
    Photo: Tracy Redmond, NP
    About Tracy Redmond, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760454698
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Phoenix
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Redmond, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Redmond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Redmond works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Tracy Redmond’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tracy Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Redmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Redmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Redmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

