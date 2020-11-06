See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
Tracy Poston, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tracy Poston, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. 

Tracy Poston works at Desert health Clinic in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Health Clinic
    Desert Health Clinic
4601 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 396-4413
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2020
    So much love for Tracy Poston and all the staff at Desert Health Clinic. I feel as if I have my life back due to the right meds and diagnosis. To the staff, I can only imagine how much you have to deal with every day, I have witnessed some of the verbal abuse from patients you receive myself, and let it be known you are some of the BEST and MOST RESPONSIVE medical office staff I have EVER dealt with. You are appreciated!
    JeannieHE — Nov 06, 2020
    About Tracy Poston, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588657662
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Poston, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Poston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Poston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Poston works at Desert health Clinic in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Tracy Poston’s profile.

    Tracy Poston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Poston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Poston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Poston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

