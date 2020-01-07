Tracy Pollath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Pollath
Tracy Pollath is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Lubritz & Nasri Mds3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-4491
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
When it comes to stitches, Tracy "nose" her way around. I received 12+ stitches on the end of my nose. Tracy was carefull to do her best to tying up the loose ends.
Tracy Pollath accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Pollath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tracy Pollath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Pollath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Pollath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Pollath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.