Tracy Paterson, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tracy Paterson, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC. 

Tracy Paterson works at Health First Primary & Urgent Care in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina East Medical Associates Inc.
    Carolina East Medical Associates Inc.
505 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 355-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Preventive Care
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Preventive Care

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Tracy Paterson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043520802
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Paterson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Paterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Paterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Paterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Paterson works at Health First Primary & Urgent Care in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Tracy Paterson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tracy Paterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Paterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Paterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Paterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

