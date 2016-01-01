See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Virginia, MN
Tracy Pagliuca, APRN

Sleep Medicine
Tracy Pagliuca, APRN is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Virginia, MN. 

Tracy Pagliuca works at Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Superior, WI, Ashland, WI, Hayward, WI and Spooner, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Champaign Dental Group
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic
    11134 N State Road 77 Ste A, Hayward, WI 54843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic
    1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyssomnia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Deprivation
Dyssomnia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Deprivation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyssomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Tracy Pagliuca, APRN

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1730270745
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Pagliuca, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Pagliuca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Pagliuca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Pagliuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Pagliuca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Pagliuca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Pagliuca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Pagliuca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

