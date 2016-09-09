See All Nurse Practitioners in Waco, TX
Tracy Kramer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tracy Kramer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX. 

Tracy Kramer works at Ascension Medical Group Providence at Lake Shore in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Providence at Lake Shore
    2100 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 537-6160
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 09, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr Kramer for 2 years now and I am 100% satisfied. She is patient, allows me to completely tell her what my problem is, and addresses my questions. I have never felt rushed and I trust her with my health care completely.
    Cathye Juliano in Waco, TX — Sep 09, 2016
    About Tracy Kramer, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1548371438
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Kramer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Kramer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Kramer works at Ascension Medical Group Providence at Lake Shore in Waco, TX. View the full address on Tracy Kramer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Tracy Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

