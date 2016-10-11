See All Counselors in Canton, GA
Overview

Tracy Hooper, LPC is a Counselor in Canton, GA. 

Tracy Hooper works at Muse Counseling LLC in Canton, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Muse Counseling LLC
    113 Mountain Brook Dr Ste 108, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 500-6371
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2016
Very helpful in my time of crisis. I always felt comfortable even during this difficult time. From the first appointment I become hopeful that I could feel better. I would recommend her to anyone needing a counselor or help with relationships, stress or depression.
    About Tracy Hooper, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205999661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Hooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Hooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Hooper works at Muse Counseling LLC in Canton, GA. View the full address on Tracy Hooper’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tracy Hooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Hooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Hooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Hooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

